The trailer for our follow-up to The Devil at Woodstock, 1963: The Chaining of Prometheus, has arrived.

What ideas took root during the 1960s and how have these ideas continued to shape Western society? Who were those individuals behind the counter-cultural revolution of the 1960s and what concepts shaped their vision for a new Transhumanist age?

Most importantly, were these visionaries really new Prometheans, or has a new generation of Prometheans yet to emerge?

What will follow is a tale of Transhumanists, human reproduction, and the ongoing battle to shape the image of modern man.

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New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026 David Gosselin · Jul 5 Over 2300 years ago, Plato challenged the poets of the ancient world: would those who excelled in the art of image-making become capable of leading their audiences out of the cave? Or would they choose to simply remain inside the cave and make themselves useful — by making the shadows more delightful? Read full story

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