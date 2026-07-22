The trailer for our follow-up to The Devil at Woodstock, 1963: The Chaining of Prometheus, has arrived.
What ideas took root during the 1960s and how have these ideas continued to shape Western society? Who were those individuals behind the counter-cultural revolution of the 1960s and what concepts shaped their vision for a new Transhumanist age?
Most importantly, were these visionaries really new Prometheans, or has a new generation of Prometheans yet to emerge?
What will follow is a tale of Transhumanists, human reproduction, and the ongoing battle to shape the image of modern man.