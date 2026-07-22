Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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1963: The Chaining of Prometheus

Trailer for our new film
David Gosselin's avatar
David Gosselin

The trailer for our follow-up to The Devil at Woodstock, 1963: The Chaining of Prometheus, has arrived.

What ideas took root during the 1960s and how have these ideas continued to shape Western society? Who were those individuals behind the counter-cultural revolution of the 1960s and what concepts shaped their vision for a new Transhumanist age?

Most importantly, were these visionaries really new Prometheans, or has a new generation of Prometheans yet to emerge?

What will follow is a tale of Transhumanists, human reproduction, and the ongoing battle to shape the image of modern man.

If you’re enjoying our work, consider becoming a premium member and supporting our expanding roster of projects and productions.

Film: The Devil at Woodstock (Part I) - A Modern Narrative Verse Tragedy

David Gosselin
·
August 12, 2025
Film: The Devil at Woodstock (Part I) - A Modern Narrative Verse Tragedy

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Exiting the Cave: Educating the Shadow Casters

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Jul 11
Exiting the Cave: Educating the Shadow Casters

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The War for the West: Reclaiming Civilization

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May 6
The War for the West: Reclaiming Civilization

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New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026

David Gosselin
·
Jul 5
New Lyre Magazine #9: Spring/Summer 2026

Over 2300 years ago, Plato challenged the poets of the ancient world: would those who excelled in the art of image-making become capable of leading their audiences out of the cave? Or would they choose to simply remain inside the cave and make themselves useful — by making the shadows more delightful?

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Read our exclusive magazine

Full Access: New Lyre Magazine

David Gosselin
·
June 23, 2025
Full Access: New Lyre Magazine

Paid subscribers can download all issues of our New Lyre Magazine at the bottom of this page.

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