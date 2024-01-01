In this latest interview on Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret, we explore some of the more nefarious psychological operations underlying today’s “pop culture,” as well as the exciting prospects of a new cultural revival in the twenty-first century, one in which genuine art and creativity will play a decisive role.

Join us as we go down some fun rabbit holes and then come back up, looking to a new year with both caution and hope, wariness and daring.

Wishing everyone a Thymos-filled year.