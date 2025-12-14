Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
1d

I felt an emotional closeness to these well crafted poems by Rowland Hughes. They brought to mind the little hamlet and villages of the southwestern Pennsylvania coal country -- with their abandoned mines and decaying coke ovens, and the sprawling bramble of blackberries and raspberries which were clinging to the fractured fire brick and snake filled thickets. I felt Mr. Hughes speaking from across the water, and I was moved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Martin's avatar
John Martin
1d

I always look forward to reading Rowland's poems, and am rarely disappointed. I particularly like the contrast between these two poems: the first one so homely and domestic and this-worldly; the second one so otherworldly and mystical. Together they clearly demonstrate Rowland's range.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Gosselin
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Gosselin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture