28 Upper Terrace

To me, the house is still the same.

The kitchen wallpaper, coal fire

smoke stained,

waiting to be re-dressed with four

rolls of floral pattern my grandmother

would hang, using a flour paste,

over the old paper, just in time for

Christmas, and ready for the

arrival of family visitors who came

with their tales of how life used to be.

The front room, a gleaming brass

fire front fender, and my grandmother’s

glass cabinet, with her pride of

fine china teacups and ornaments

carefully displayed. The room ticked

with the mantle clock; its hour chime

prompting my grandfather to check

his pocket watch, turning the hands

forward, complaining how much time

it loses in a day.

History moves closer to me now;

the wireless in the middle family room

wrapping its music around us.

The large scrubbed pine table,

where we sat in silence and bursts

of conversation, filling the space that’s

still there today. Now, I occasionally

wind my grandfather’s watch,

hold it to my ear, and listen to the tick

of those memories I cherish most.

Lake

The lake is a silk sheet of sunlight

that trembles with the launch

of a paper boat.

A child’s fingertip is the wind,

pushing its candle-flame

sail into an ocean that

hangs from an imagined sky.

His world is invisible to others,

Where an interval of night

Is a passing cloud, and the

hidden sun a moon undiscovered.

Day returns in a hurricane of light,

and the lake’s blanket puts the

boat to sleep.

Behind the shadows of growing up,

imaginations are stolen,

and memories bleached white.

Though in a quiet moment,

there is still a place to revisit,

where a paper boat sails

on the universe of an empty page.

Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.

