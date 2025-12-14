28 Upper Terrace & Lake
By Rowland Hughes
28 Upper Terrace
To me, the house is still the same.
The kitchen wallpaper, coal fire
smoke stained,
waiting to be re-dressed with four
rolls of floral pattern my grandmother
would hang, using a flour paste,
over the old paper, just in time for
Christmas, and ready for the
arrival of family visitors who came
with their tales of how life used to be.
The front room, a gleaming brass
fire front fender, and my grandmother’s
glass cabinet, with her pride of
fine china teacups and ornaments
carefully displayed. The room ticked
with the mantle clock; its hour chime
prompting my grandfather to check
his pocket watch, turning the hands
forward, complaining how much time
it loses in a day.
History moves closer to me now;
the wireless in the middle family room
wrapping its music around us.
The large scrubbed pine table,
where we sat in silence and bursts
of conversation, filling the space that’s
still there today. Now, I occasionally
wind my grandfather’s watch,
hold it to my ear, and listen to the tick
of those memories I cherish most.
Lake
The lake is a silk sheet of sunlight
that trembles with the launch
of a paper boat.
A child’s fingertip is the wind,
pushing its candle-flame
sail into an ocean that
hangs from an imagined sky.
His world is invisible to others,
Where an interval of night
Is a passing cloud, and the
hidden sun a moon undiscovered.
Day returns in a hurricane of light,
and the lake’s blanket puts the
boat to sleep.
Behind the shadows of growing up,
imaginations are stolen,
and memories bleached white.
Though in a quiet moment,
there is still a place to revisit,
where a paper boat sails
on the universe of an empty page.
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2025/2026
Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.
I felt an emotional closeness to these well crafted poems by Rowland Hughes. They brought to mind the little hamlet and villages of the southwestern Pennsylvania coal country -- with their abandoned mines and decaying coke ovens, and the sprawling bramble of blackberries and raspberries which were clinging to the fractured fire brick and snake filled thickets. I felt Mr. Hughes speaking from across the water, and I was moved.
I always look forward to reading Rowland's poems, and am rarely disappointed. I particularly like the contrast between these two poems: the first one so homely and domestic and this-worldly; the second one so otherworldly and mystical. Together they clearly demonstrate Rowland's range.