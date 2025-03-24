Warning: this post is not about aliens.

With Ancient Egypt back in the headlines and re-igniting all sorts of theories, a few additional reflections on the question of Egypt and the history of Western civilization’s spiritual development seem appropriate for our times.

Friedrich Schiller’s classic poem “The Veiled Image at Sais” (1795) and his related historical study on Moses and the Egyptian mysteries, “The Mission of Moses” (1789), remain fruitful sources of insight on a topic which has of late captivated the Western imagination.

While not about giants, Nephilim, magical spells or alchemy, Schiller’s poem paints the nonetheless bewitching and provocative portrait of a young, precocious and naive acolyte of the Ancient Egyptian priests at Sais. The boy longs to pierce the veil of the “Mysteries,” even if the intentions and motivations underlying his mystical quest haven’t been fully internalized or evaluated by the would-be initiate.

Schiller’s poem is a reflection on man’s innate desire for knowledge, but also the different and often opposing motivations underlying one’s pursuit of said knowledge and its mysteries.

In terms of historical background, Sais was an ancient Egyptian city located on the eastern side of the Nile Delta. Among other things, Sais was said to be the city where an ancient Egyptian priest recounted the story of Atlantis to Solon, including its military campaigns against Greece and Egypt, and its ultimate destruction by natural catastrophe. Solon is said to have visited Egypt in 590 BC.

Ernst Seger: The Veiled Image of Sais , 1897

Relevant to the poem in question, Sais was purportedly home to a statue of Isis, whose pedestal read, “I am everything that is, that was, and that will be; no mortal man has lifted my veil.” The lines echo the famous episode from Exodus, in which God states His own name for the first time: “God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM.’”

Ruins of Sais

In his historical study, “The Mission of Moses,” Schiller posited that the ancient mysteries would have originally preserved Egypt’s most sacred knowledge and wisdom, which was maintained and guarded using a system of hieroglyphics and initiatory rites, among other things.

Schiller writes in his study of Moses and the Egyptian mysteries:

“It seems beyond doubt that the content of the most ancient mysteries in Heliopolis and Memphis, while in their uncorrupted states, was unity of God and refutation of paganism, and that the immortality of the soul was propounded therein. Regardless of which of these important insights were part of it, they called themselves witnesses or epopts because the recognition of a previously hidden truth can be compared with the transition from darkness to light, perhaps also because they really and actually looked at the newly recognized truths in sensory images. “The ceremonies, associated with those mysterious images and hieroglyphs, and the hidden truths which lay hidden in these hieroglyphs and were prepared by those customs, were collectively understood under the name of the Mysteries. They had their seat in the temples of Isis and Serapis and were the model, subsequently supporting the mysteries in Eleusis and Samothrace, and in more recent times the order of Freemasons was formed.”

Speaking of observers or “witnesses”, we’re reminded of the story of Christ, as recounted in the Gospel of John:

Evidence suggests the ancient wisdom did not remain pure, but was corrupted by initiates who increasingly desired power and prestige, rather than bearing witness to the Truth. These Egyptian “magicians” would have likely constituted what may be surmised as the first proto-Gnostic priesthood of ancient times.

Sculptures from the Temple of Isis and Serapis

Schiller explains:

“Inside the temple, the person to be initiated was presented with various sacred devices that expressed a secret meaning. Among these was a sacred chest, which was called the coffin of Serapis, and which in its origins was perhaps intended to be a symbol of hidden wisdom, but later, when the institution degenerated, it was used to perform ‘magic’ tricks used by a deceptive priesthood.”

When one thinks “magic tricks”, we can imagine the more modern examples of Aleister Crowley’s black magick rituals, the Theosophist’s “white magic,” or the Spiritualist’s seances, the latter supposedly putting grieving families in touch with their departed members (with Spiritualists ultimately only looking to skim their wealthy clients’ pockets or earn their much-valued trust).

That being said, the subject of Schiller’s poem serves as an invitation to reflect on our own journey and motivations for pursuing Truth; Schiller invites us to ask ourselves: “What’s really guiding our journey?” Are we trying to heal from some form of pain, loss, or suffering; are we seeking to advance our own careers or status, to satisfy some morbid curiosity, or…?

The theme could spark hours, nay, years of discussion, treatises and philosophical dissertations. However, perhaps even beyond one of intention, the question remains: how will the Truth radically and irreversibly transform our own lives? Have we imagined the many possible scenarios and outcomes, including those undesired or unexpected ones, which might arise once we lift the proverbial veil?

Schiller’s poems recounts the fate of a young and naive philosophical mind who didn’t weigh the outcomes as diligently as he should have.

In conclusion, “The Veiled Image at Sais” warns us of the dangers of skipping steps as we seek Wisdom and Truth in their purest forms, reminding us, “For, he who with an impure hand removes that mystic veil and sacred covering, ‘He’ said the Godhead, will behold the Truth.”

