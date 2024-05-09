What do New Age cults and Mithraic mysteries, transhumanism and archaic magic have in common? From Stanford to San Francisco, Laurel Canyon to Big Sur, how organic was the counter-culture which emerged out of 1960s California, where the most sophisticated network of psychological warfare nodes happened to be located?

From Roman mystery cults to modern polycules, the Renaissance to the American revolution, we cover a lot in this latest interview with former Hollywood producer Courtenay Turner.

Join us as we uncover the mystery of modern Western civilization and the transformative event known as the Golden Renaissance.