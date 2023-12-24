Age of Muses

Age of Muses

agnusde2017
Dec 24, 2023

I enjoyed your commentary on Frost's poem. It showed close attention to form and language, and a reverence for tradition.

I first came to the terza rima sonnet when, as a teenager, I joined Shelley in falling on the thorns of life. Although I am much older now, I find those thorns no less sharp, and the terza rima sonnet remains no less comforting a balm for those scrapes and scratches.

While I have no pretentions to the craftsmanship of a Frost or a Sbelley, humility has not deterred me from finding some solace in the terza rima sonnet.

Sunrise and Moonrise

Once upon a time, in our green bed

Of mountain thyme, I blew the morning's dew

Through your soft hair and onto your forehead.

Around us little redwinged blackbirds flew,

And, in the morning's shrine, I kissed your eyes,

Whilst, on soft breezes, golden monarchs blew.

But now, this latter time, filled with moonrise

From the high nave of the cathedral night,

Casts doeskin violets over our dark eyes,

So that, in the requiem of twilight,

As the blue and purple shadows grow,

Our hearts, entwined, flutter and fledge in flight:

And, in the risen moon's pale, naked glow,

We soon become the stuff of long ago.

(The Lyric, Fall 2022)

Dec 24, 2023

Thank you very much Mr. Sedia. As a former nocturnal wanderer, both the poem -which I did not yet know- and your comments enter deeply into my soul. Your commentary is already as pure as the poem itself.

