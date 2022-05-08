Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Martin's avatar
John Martin
May 9, 2022

I must confess myself a bit suspicious of this. Isn't this just a way of saying that beauty is subjective? And that it's a matter of taste, and lies solely in the eye of the beholder.

In which case what are we supposed to put our faith in? And in who or what lies the ultimate arbiter elegantiae?

On the whole I'm more sympathetic to Plato than I am to Aristotle. And confess myself at a loss here. Are we projecting beauty onto a world of individual items? Or are the individual items each a manifestation of the one principle of beauty? In which case how explain ugliness? Is the ugly merely a betrayal of the item's origin? A sort of falling away from grace? Is Shelley saying that beauty is merely a matter of subjective mood?

I must say I find all that hysterical hand-clasping a bit histrionic and adolescent, if not positively childish and immature.

To me a beautiful thing remains beautiful even when I'm not in the right mood. I simply accept that I'm not perfect. It admonishes me; I don't admonish it.

I admit that it is possible to have moods where everything is infinitely beautiful, even the ugliest thing. But ugly things are not the gateway to such moods: they are merely redeemed by them.

And Shelley like all poets was a creature of moods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David Gosselin and others
Carstie's avatar
Carstie
May 9, 2022

He looked into the glass and saw

The light and pleasant things

Which splashed and swayed

With the Spring.

The deep and painful things

That quivered and wrinkled

With the storm.

...and the strange and subtle things

That spoke of other men

And wept.

Golden Gate coffeehouse--Olive near Grand--St. Louis--December 1964

-first published: Ivory Tower student magazine University of Minnesota ca. 1966

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture