“We will either be redeemed by the poets or by fire.”

—Ernst Jünger

The time has come again for contributors to submit their original works for publication in our journal of arts and letters, New Lyre Magazine.

From now until April 25th, we’ll be accepting submissions for the Spring/Summer 2026 issue of New Lyre Magazine. Submit your work in a readable/editable .docx (Word) file or paste into the body of an email. Include a brief bio and contact information in the submission file. Only finished work will be accepted for consideration. We will not process post-submission edits and revisions. Please submit to:

Ageofmuses@gmail.com; cc to Bob Zisk, Poetry Editor, agnusde2017@gmail.com.

Works published in our magazine are also regularly featured on our online platform (Age of Muses), meaning many works will see more than one life over the course of the publishing cycle (and beyond). Of course, many fine works are also exclusively found in our beautifully printed semi-annual journal.

As our world drifts to and fro on the high seas of the information age, with its rapid turnover, short-form dominance, and entrenched silo culture, our print journal offers a sanctum and a refuge for today’s best work. Not only does our journal preserve some of today’s best compositions, but it also involves contributors in the growing analog renaissance. Printed journals and books are once again offering readers of good taste everywhere a poetical refuge from the online deluge. We’re happy to be on the front lines of that renaissance.

We’ve seen many new fine works emerge over the recent years, and we’re confident that a revival of the fine arts and letters, especially poetry, is only beginning.

If you think your work may be a good match, submit your poems, essays, translations or fiction.

Share

Submissions

We are especially interested in new original poetry. Our journal also features original historical essays and literary criticism, as well as stories, dialogues, fables and a generous serving of translations. Poems of all formats and genres are welcome. We avoid partisan literary quarrels. Our focus is on quality and elegance.

Note: Once published, all accepted contributors will receive a complimentary copy of the latest New Lyre Magazine.

Poetry

Submit between five and eight poems to AgeofMuses@gmail.com with a cc to Bob Zisk, Poetry Editor, agnusde2017@gmail.com.

Essays

Critical essays which can appeal as much to critical as the popular taste — and offer a good dose of intellectual bite — are very welcome. From history to philosophy, literary criticism and cultural commentary, submit either a preliminary pitch or finished piece.

Submit to ageofmuses@gmail.com

Translations

Translations of work from across the world, from Arabic, German, Italian, French to Classical Greek and Latin are all very welcome.

Submit to AgeofMuses@gmail.com with a cc to Bob Zisk, Poetry Editor, agnusde2017@gmail.com.

For any further details regarding rights, formatting, and related questions, please see our dedicated submissions page.

Explore some of the latest