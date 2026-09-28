Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Robert Castle's avatar
Robert Castle
Sep 28

Here’s one I wrote last year

After the diction of Thomas More

Jeopard in these darkling hours

Sweet remembrance; faintly growing;

Telling of forgotten bowers,

Teaching of Gethsemane.

Dare recall His ancient presence!

Joy recalls His newest name!

In a fog discomforting dense

We must see invisibly.

Wot ye well the falling hour?

All eyes see the froward paid.

Songbirds dread not midnights dour:

Their song is the break of day.

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