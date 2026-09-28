Age of Muses is officially open for submissions for its New Lyre Magazine and our online platform.

We’ll be accepting new submissions until November 15th (we’ve extended the submission window).

For full guidelines please consult our submissions page.

We’ll also be turning some of the accepted work into original productions as part of our ever-expanding Theatre of the Sublime project. So send us your best work for adaptation! We welcome original short stories, poems, translations, dramas, dialogues and related forms.

Watch out latest production of the Songs of Summer

As our guiding philosophy, we are looking for work that is above all timeless, and yet perfectly suited for today’s lovers of Truth and Beauty.

In the words of Friedrich Schiller:

“The Artist, it is true, is the son of his age; but pity for him if he is its pupil, or even its favorite! Let some beneficent Divinity snatch him when a suckling from the breast of his mother, and nurse him with the milk of a better time that he may ripen to his full stature beneath a distant Grecian sky. And having grown to manhood, let him return, a foreign shape, into his century; not, however, to delight it by his presence; but terrible, like the son of Agamemnon, to purify it. The matter of his works he will take from the present; but their Form he will derive from a nobler time, nay from beyond all time, from the absolute unchanging unity of his nature. Here from the pure aether of his spiritual essence, flows down the Fountain of Beauty, uncontaminated by the pollutions of ages and generations, which roll to and fro in their turbid vortex far beneath it.”

—Friedrich Schiller, Ninth Letter on the Aesthetic Education of Man

Inspired and informed by the same timeless principles that have defined the greatest periods of flourishing in Western art and culture, our platform aims to uphold and build on the West’s best poetic and artistic traditions in the twenty-first century.

We’d also like to introduce our readers to this issue’s new guest editor, poet and critic Michael Shindler. Michael is a “Sensitive Young Man” dedicated to championing the best of the West’s literary and aesthetic traditions. As both a poet and professional editor, he’ll be overseeing submissions and putting together our tenth issue of New Lyre Magazine.

Discover his work and resume on Substack, Et In Arcadia We Go.

We’ve seen a lot of stellar and original contributions over the recent issues, but we believe a new age of poetry and beauty is still only in its nascent stage. If you’re passionate about engaging with the best of the West’s classical artistic and literary traditions, and also ready to build on these same timeless traditions in our own unique age, submit your work.

Stay tuned for what comes next.

Submissions Jan 23 Age of Muses is an innovative online journal with a premium print publication (New Lyre Magazine). If you think your work may be a good match, submit your poems, essays or translations. Read full story

Discover Our Latest Productions

Subscribe to our magazine