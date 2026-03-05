Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
18hEdited

An agreeable poem. Thx for sharing this. "Cast among the ever blind..." Seeing quite clearly where it all leads can make it hard to join in the revelries. Her special sight was an especial curse. When the trappings don't hide the essence, one is fully disconnected from the general outlook and experience. The most discerning can only lament the spectacle--and pointlessly warn. The occasional "Schopenhauerian poet" could certainly feel helpless to help--& condemned to see what no one else does. Too bad fact is everywhere, and not just an apparition. I'd guess Cassandra was a stand-in for Schiller. Do they call him a "pessimist" too? The blind will always label with loaded terms. They've certainly stocked Ai with a full supply of them. Again, most agreeable. And thx again for sharing.

Reply
Share
3 replies by David Gosselin and others
agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
16h

You might consider "temples wreathed in laurel." I think 'in' might be more euphonious and perhaps clearer usage than 'by.' That's just how it seems to my ear.

“Polyxena appears so blest

In her drunk, delusioned breast...

Here I think deluded might be more felicitous diction than delusional.

You might consider in place of 'drunk,' 'drunked' or 'besotted.'

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Gosselin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture