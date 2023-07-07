Age of Muses

Age of Muses

thinking-turtle
Jul 8, 2023Edited

You quote Shelley saying poetry “strips the veil of familiarity from the world, and lays bare the naked and sleeping beauty, which is the spirit of its forms.” That's an uplifting message, the opposite of seeing the hidden as frightening!

Thanks for the essay, and thanks for making it publicly available.

Michael R. Burch
Jul 7, 2023Edited

Like Shelley, I lean to "no things but in ideas" more than to "no ideas but in things." Poets who subscribe to the very odd latter idea will have a hard time explaining the enduring attraction of the soliloquies of Shakespeare and Milton, the direct statement poems of A. E. Housman, poems like "The Lie" by Walter Raleigh, most of the poems of Emily Dickinson, etc.

I expressed my dissatisfaction with the "no ideas but in things" nonsense in this poem of mine:

The Harvest of Roses

by Michael R. Burch

I have not come for the harvest of roses—

the poets' mad visions,

their railing at rhyme ...

for I have discerned what their writing discloses:

weak words wanting meaning,

beat torsioning time.

Nor have I come for the reaping of gossamer—

images weak,

too forced not to fail;

gathered by poets who worship their luster,

they shimmer, impendent,

resplendently pale.

I might have a lover's quarrel with the Imagists, except that I don't love their preoccupation with "things."

