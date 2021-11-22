Now after many, many years,

And after many, many tears,

Alas, they’d reached the mountain top—

The summit which so many sought.

Under the heavens’ starry shrouds,

The sage and boy walked through the clouds

Where scarlet moonlight gently bathed

Each glistening slope and snowy cave.

They walked among the chastened snow

Which cast on them a starry glow.

But as the y…