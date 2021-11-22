Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Now after many, many years,
And after many, many tears,
Alas, they’d reached the mountain top—
The summit which so many sought.
Under the heavens’ starry shrouds,
The sage and boy walked through the clouds
Where scarlet moonlight gently bathed
Each glistening slope and snowy cave.
They walked among the chastened snow
Which cast on them a starry glow.
But as the y…
