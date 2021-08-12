Who goes there, wandering

About the mists and the rains?

Among the alpine crests

And mountains’ crystal streams?

A Chinese mountain man

Treks up the steep defiles.

And with him follows close

His pupil short of breath.

They walk among the pines,

Which rise from every crag.

The rustling of the world

Is soundless at such heights.

They climb the lofty peaks,

Tread world…