The Climb - Philosophical Vignettes
By David Gosselin
Who goes there, wandering
About the mists and the rains?
Among the alpine crests
And mountains’ crystal streams?
A Chinese mountain man
Treks up the steep defiles.
And with him follows close
His pupil short of breath.
They walk among the pines,
Which rise from every crag.
The rustling of the world
Is soundless at such heights.
They climb the lofty peaks,
Tread world…
