Among the starry schemes and bright

Plateaus of foggy mountain peaks,



A master and his pupil made

Their way towards the dragon’s grot.



As both the sage and student fought

To climb the snowy mountaintop,



A storm descended on the twain

With howling gales and hellish rains.

In fear, and desperate for rest

– sweet solace from the storm – the boy



Sought shelter in the dark defiles;

He quickly found a narrow space.

“Let us take shelter in those recesses,

The elements are stern tonight.



“Let us make fire and gather round

The warmth, until the storm subsides.”



Though eager still to make the climb,

The master did agree to rest.



They made their way towards a cave

Which seemed to offer solace.



Alone, and sheltered from the storm,

They lit a fire to warm their limbs.



The humble flames crackled away;

The elements raged on outside.



The master peered across the fire,

Watching his student pondering.



Not a stir could be heard, save for

The crackling of the humble flames.



Amid the calm, the student raised

His head and met the master’s eyes:



The old sage sat there silently,

His eyes shining across the flames.



“What most men fear more than the storm,

Is the quiet,” declared the sage.



He stood up, then both the sage

And pupil walked into the storm.

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.