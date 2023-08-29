Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Michael R. Burch
Aug 29, 2023Edited

I believe Kevin Roberts would be the consensus choice of the New Romantics as the best of their tribe. And it's easy to see why, with poems like "Christine" and his personal favorite, "Allayne." I have also long been partial Kevin's lovely "Rondel." The poem below, "Talent," is one I wrote for Kevin and which he requested more than once over the years, so I believe he liked it. Unfortunately the formatting is screwed up by Substack's interface.

Talent

by Michael R. Burch

for Kevin N. Roberts

1.

I liked the first passage

of her poem—where it led

(though not nearly enough

to retract what I said.)

Now the book propped up here

flutters, scarcely half read.

It will keep.

Before sleep,

let me read yours instead.

2.

There's something like love

in the rhythms of night

—in the throb of streets

where the late workers drone,

in the sounds that attend

each day’s sad, squalid end—

that reminds us: till death

we are never alone.

3.

So we write from the hearts

that will fail us anon,

words in red

truly bled

though they cannot reveal

whence they came,

who they're for.

And the tap at the door

goes unanswered. We write,

for there is nothing more

than a verse,

than a song,

than this chant of the blessed:

If these words

be my sins,

let me die unconfessed!

Unconfessed, unrepentant;

I rescind all my vows!

Write till sleep:

it’s the leap

only Talent allows.

agnusde2017
agnusde2017
Aug 29, 2023

Until I read the "Christine" in Age of Muses i hadn't read any of Mr. Roberts' work. I thought the stanza structure appropriate to the theme, and the repetition of Christine reminded me of Faustine. The heterometric rhyming couplets at stanza ends functioned well for internal cohesion,, transitions, and closures.

