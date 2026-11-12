Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Dana Gioia's avatar
Dana Gioia
1d

Sedia does a careful and cogent explanation of the great break between Romanticism and Modernism. Pound and Eliot were the catalysts. The shift of sensibility was enormous and long-lasting. One interesting thing is that they accomplished the demolition of the Romantics indirectly— not by attacking them but by articulating a new aesthetic that excluded them.

Fine essay.

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John Martin's avatar
John Martin
1d

A fascinating essay.

Generally speaking the more dichotomies a particular work of art transcends, other things being equal, the better it is. (Cf. Keats’ ‘negative capability’.)Going out on a limb is the province of the politician. Hence the best poetry will be both modernist and classical.

As Yeats knew, rhetoric is never enough. Insight is the important factor. That after all is what we go to poetry for.

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