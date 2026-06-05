Companions & Other Poems
By Tom Merrill
Companions
Composing the flock I thought I heard
When wonder drew me out the door,
A solitary mockingbird,
Busily being more,
Absorbed in his little crowd of sounds,
A parody of me,
Was gathering in his singleness
Some songs for company.
Who Long Kept Hid
I prayed to stars, when I was young,
To lure love where I lay
Lone as a shore that calls a sea
The tide has turned away.
Love did not come, and oh they seemed
Indifferent to my cry,
Who long kept hid how love could be
A kindness to deny.
Then Pines
How spring’s first green is gold
the not yet weeping
willows show,
when in the sketch called April, they
like faint forsythias glow.
Then pines,
like men who must endure
though all their treasure pass,
mark summer’s end where fall’s first change
lies golden in the grass.
Featured in New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2025
Tom Merrill is a poet, painter and photographer who prefers to let his words, paintings and photographs speak for themselves. His latest book, Time in Eternity, can be purchased from Ancient Cypress Press by clicking the hyperlinked book title. In the past he published as T. Merrill.
These are marvelous poems, reminiscent of A. E. Housman, but in Tom Merrill's unique voice.
I have long maintained that Tom Merrill, who has also published as T. Merrill, is one of our very best living poets.