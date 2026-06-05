Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Michael R. Burch's avatar
Michael R. Burch
6h

These are marvelous poems, reminiscent of A. E. Housman, but in Tom Merrill's unique voice.

I have long maintained that Tom Merrill, who has also published as T. Merrill, is one of our very best living poets.

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