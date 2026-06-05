Companions

Composing the flock I thought I heard

When wonder drew me out the door,

A solitary mockingbird,

Busily being more,



Absorbed in his little crowd of sounds,

A parody of me,

Was gathering in his singleness

Some songs for company.

Who Long Kept Hid

I prayed to stars, when I was young,

To lure love where I lay

Lone as a shore that calls a sea

The tide has turned away.



Love did not come, and oh they seemed

Indifferent to my cry,

Who long kept hid how love could be

A kindness to deny.

Then Pines

How spring’s first green is gold

the not yet weeping

willows show,

when in the sketch called April, they

like faint forsythias glow.



Then pines,

like men who must endure

though all their treasure pass,

mark summer’s end where fall’s first change

lies golden in the grass.

Featured in New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2025

Tom Merrill is a poet, painter and photographer who prefers to let his words, paintings and photographs speak for themselves. His latest book, Time in Eternity, can be purchased from Ancient Cypress Press by clicking the hyperlinked book title. In the past he published as T. Merrill.

Coming Soon: New Lyre Spring-Summer 2026

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