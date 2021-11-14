Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob H's avatar
Bob H
Nov 15, 2021

Dave, this is an amazing scoop! I'm assuming it's not just a literary devise, but even if it is, it defines what is happening on the internet. Yes, I know we have both met Aunt Martha on TK News and many others like her on other websites that purport to be average citizens. This is where our tax dollars are going after several infusions authorized by congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Gosselin
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture