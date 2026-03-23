Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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John Martin's avatar
John Martin
1d

Occasionally you come across poems written by contemporaries you wish you had written yourself. Or could write. This is one of them. Alas! I have so much to protest against that I am rarely if ever in the requisite mood to celebrate nature or the passing seasons. And at the moment apparently my duty is to deprecate evil rather than celebrate good. (Which is yet another evil I am learning to deplore.)

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Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
15h

Yes, I do, and the mad boys too. There's more than enough madness to go around I'd wager. Sanity's rather rare. The closing has a Dickinsonian ring. Don't recall if she ever waxed ironic, I remember her crystalizing personal experience. Read them all once, but brought them here in the vessel of Danaides I'm afraid. What tone do I hear in the poem? Is there a submerged note of incredulity? Spring does seem to be approaching given the gradual climb in temp. The neighborhood's jam-packed with flowers and flowering trees, so I'm bound to notice its arrival. Think I may've spotted a single purple crocus the other day. Just the direction my eye happened to turn no doubt. "...Savagely sustain our trust..." is a line that snagged my attention. The vehemence of faith? Religion has a thoroughly criminal history, and the youngest remains a thoroughly unrepentant criminal. So many thx for lines that triggered some rumination and proved useful as a launchpad, something I always look for at this hour.

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