Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Jan 14, 2023

We try to hard to label people and ideas by putting them into little boxes. Very confining and much too simplistic. We should not limit ourselves and others in such ways. Not that we cannot try to uncomplicate things to some degree, but we should do so thoughtfully.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture