Our modern Western Narrative Matrix can in many ways be characterized as a series of “double binds.” These binds, dubbed “illusions of choice” by hypnotists, often trick well-meaning individuals into boxing their identities within the confines of various false choices, including Left vs. Right, vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, Capitalism vs. Communism, or any number of other binds churned out by the MSM.

When observing the seemingly endless number of false choices produced by what Caitlin Johnstone has rightly called the Western Narrative Matrix, one can’t help but feel as though much of what we see and hear is a game not unlike the ones studied by Dr. R.D. Laing, Gregory Bateson, and others down in Palo Alto, California—one of the key nerve centers for psychological operations since the postwar period.

In this Rising Tide Foundation dialogue, we explore both the captivating and shocking relationship between the manipulation of “group dynamics” pioneered by the Tavistock Clinic, R.D. Laing’s research into schizophrenia, and its strange relationship to the many “games” studied by the military strategists and game-masters over at the Rand Corporation.

How might one go about learning to not play the game without at the same time being sucked into any number of the false notions of freedom or escape which our Brave New World offers as spiritual or philosophical “alternatives”? How might the many disenchanted souls who are genuinely trying to transcend a false paradigm avoid running into another set of psycho-spiritual binds, whether it be blindly believing the answer lies in some past “golden age” (from an ancient Bronze Age to a romanticized Medievalism) or new futurist “green” utopia?

How might learning to tap into one’s own deeper inner voice and deeper self assist us in this journey? How might we learn to not only rediscover the timeless truths and traditions that are the bedrock of Western civilization, but in so doing also discover how to originally apply these timeless principles to our own unique age and its challenges?

We explore these questions and many more.