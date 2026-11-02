Daniel

She had been careful

not to allow polish

to seep through the cracked glass.

A young man;

difficult to judge his age

through the blur of camera shake.

A moment of laughter,

taken from the hip with a box-brownie.

Out of place amongst studio poses

of aunts, uncles

and The Reverend J Lewis.

I, unaware of her thoughts,

sip tea from a china cup.

I had known her all my life

but never knew who he was.

She handed me the photo,

asked if it could be repaired.

Under the disapproving eyes

of Reverend Lewis,

we talked about Daniel,

a son who played with fire

and was burnt.

Window Night

That place between within

and without,

where night’s dark reflection

captures the face of a child,

and a breath takes it away.

Cold is on the outside,

where the ghosts of his imagination

play the game of hide and seek,

and shiny black crows fall from

an invisible sky.

Only he sees beyond the shadows,

his fingertip touching the universe,

filling it with light;

his mind taking a wingless flight

to where the sun is his companion.

Soon it will be bedtime,

when his eyes will close out the darkness,

but his journey into sleep will bring back

the nightmares he so masterly escapes.

A Rhondda Man’s Funeral

Only men stood in the passageway,

mumbling their ailments to those who cared,

clearing the coal black phlegm from their lungs

into large white handkerchiefs in preparation to sing.

A conversation of grief loomed over those

who never spoke, though acknowledging their mourning

with a nod of the head.



Heavily perfumed ladies, too late for tea and fruitcake,

pass quietly through the black dressed mourners,

giving a respectful funeral smile, as only they knew how.

One man claimed to have seen the deceased, only last week,

looking well, buying a newspaper from the corner shop.

Another shook his head in disbelief, saying,

it could have been one of us.

Those unable to squeeze into the narrow passage

stand in solemn dignity on the rain soaked pavements.

When the singing starts, their coal cut lungs

bellow a harmony perfect only to the untrained ear.

This familiar sound brings tears to those looking on

and a flutter of curtains from the uninvited

on both sides of the street.



The coffin is carried by young men not yet affected

by the coal dust disease. The house empties itself

of the family grievers; they disappear

behind the darkened glass of black funeral cars.

Others slip into their family cars, offering a lift

to those left standing. Rain’s solemn tune

pauses for a while, and silence strikes the hour

as time whispers its last goodbye.

The Sea

You are my lonely place,

my quiet thoughts,

those moments of light

and dark, so calm,

so evocative, yet so violent

and unpredictable.

What hides beneath your

landscape of shattered light?

I am of the sky, looking down

at your tallest mountains,

where your secret caves allow

my imagination to pry.

At night,

you bring your moon path,

inviting me to walk its brittle glass

without the fear of drowning.

Though, one day,

man’s dark shadow will take

it to its grave.

Selections of Rowland’s poems from New Lyre Magazine

Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.