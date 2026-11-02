Daniel
She had been careful
not to allow polish
to seep through the cracked glass.
A young man;
difficult to judge his age
through the blur of camera shake.
A moment of laughter,
taken from the hip with a box-brownie.
Out of place amongst studio poses
of aunts, uncles
and The Reverend J Lewis.
I, unaware of her thoughts,
sip tea from a china cup.
I had known her all my life
but never knew who he was.
She handed me the photo,
asked if it could be repaired.
Under the disapproving eyes
of Reverend Lewis,
we talked about Daniel,
a son who played with fire
and was burnt.
Window Night
That place between within
and without,
where night’s dark reflection
captures the face of a child,
and a breath takes it away.
Cold is on the outside,
where the ghosts of his imagination
play the game of hide and seek,
and shiny black crows fall from
an invisible sky.
Only he sees beyond the shadows,
his fingertip touching the universe,
filling it with light;
his mind taking a wingless flight
to where the sun is his companion.
Soon it will be bedtime,
when his eyes will close out the darkness,
but his journey into sleep will bring back
the nightmares he so masterly escapes.
A Rhondda Man’s Funeral
Only men stood in the passageway,
mumbling their ailments to those who cared,
clearing the coal black phlegm from their lungs
into large white handkerchiefs in preparation to sing.
A conversation of grief loomed over those
who never spoke, though acknowledging their mourning
with a nod of the head.
Heavily perfumed ladies, too late for tea and fruitcake,
pass quietly through the black dressed mourners,
giving a respectful funeral smile, as only they knew how.
One man claimed to have seen the deceased, only last week,
looking well, buying a newspaper from the corner shop.
Another shook his head in disbelief, saying,
it could have been one of us.
Those unable to squeeze into the narrow passage
stand in solemn dignity on the rain soaked pavements.
When the singing starts, their coal cut lungs
bellow a harmony perfect only to the untrained ear.
This familiar sound brings tears to those looking on
and a flutter of curtains from the uninvited
on both sides of the street.
The coffin is carried by young men not yet affected
by the coal dust disease. The house empties itself
of the family grievers; they disappear
behind the darkened glass of black funeral cars.
Others slip into their family cars, offering a lift
to those left standing. Rain’s solemn tune
pauses for a while, and silence strikes the hour
as time whispers its last goodbye.
The Sea
You are my lonely place,
my quiet thoughts,
those moments of light
and dark, so calm,
so evocative, yet so violent
and unpredictable.
What hides beneath your
landscape of shattered light?
I am of the sky, looking down
at your tallest mountains,
where your secret caves allow
my imagination to pry.
At night,
you bring your moon path,
inviting me to walk its brittle glass
without the fear of drowning.
Though, one day,
man’s dark shadow will take
it to its grave.
Selections of Rowland’s poems from New Lyre Magazine
Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.