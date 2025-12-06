We’re sharing a new clip from our Edgar Allan Poe film. The full film is currently available for all premium subscribers here .

Edgar Allan Poe was known to have had some epic beefs with several of the most popular intellectuals of his day, including Margaret Fuller, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Thomas Carlyle.

Margaret Fuller was known as one of the most famous New England Transcendentalists during the 19th century. Poe levelled repeated attacks against the new spiritual school in his short stories, essays and literary reviews, including “How to Write a Blackwood’s Article,” “A Predicament,” “Never Bet the Devil Your Head,” and “Mellonta Tauta,” among many others.

Poe harshly critiqued Emerson’s poetry as well, and mercilessly lampooned Margaret Fuller’s elitist pseudo-intellectual style.

But was Poe himself just a jealous and philosophically arrogant writer who envied the growing popularity of the Transcendentalist writers, or did he know something others didn’t about the proponents of a new American mysticism?

Watch New Poe Film

Share Age of Muses

Support our efforts to make more trance-formative content and help us go up against the big guys by becoming a premium subscriber.

“The Devil at Woodstock” challenges the official story of the 1960s counter-culture. Our story contrasts with the disneyfied pop culture narrative embraced wholesale by many. The latter narrative became the “official story”—until now. An adaptation of a poem by Daniel Leach, featuring new research and forgotten facts, our film revisits a period clouded by nostalgia, romanticism, sex, drugs—and a little magic.

Watch Full Film

“Reclaiming the Mysteries” shines new light on the Ancient Egyptian Mysteries, their origin, purpose and degeneration. Discover how Theosophists, Free Masons and other purveyors of secret doctrines perverted and obscured the original intent of said “Mysteries”, and Moses’ role in bridging the legacy of the Mysteries with the coming advent of Christianity.

Watch Full Film

Order New Lyre

Stayed tuned for our new short story production, “Thutmose the Sculptor”

Adam Sedia transports us back to one of the primordial sources of magic and mystery in the West—Ancient Egypt. Recounting the story of the Ancient Egyptian sculptor behind the famed bust of Nefertiti, “Thutmose the Sculptor” traces the story of Egypt’s rise and fall through art (featured in New Lyre - Winter 2025/2026)

Discover Previous Stories