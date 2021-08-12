Endless Dreams
I dreamt an endless dream;
I dreamt my dreams had ceased.
I dreamt the darkest dream;
I dreamt of blinding light.
I dreamt I was a fool;
I dreamt that I was wise.
I dreamt I spoke in tongues;
I dreamt I found the Words.
I dreamt I lost it all;
I dreamt of victory.
I dreamt all was forgot;
I dreamt I knew it all.
I dreamt my life away;
I dreamt my dreams were true.
I dreamt I met life’s end;
I dreamt it just began.
I dreamt that I was lost;
I dreamt of being found.
David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.