I dreamt an endless dream;

I dreamt my dreams had ceased.



I dreamt the darkest dream;

I dreamt of blinding light.

I dreamt I was a fool;

I dreamt that I was wise.

I dreamt I spoke in tongues;

I dreamt I found the Words.

I dreamt I lost it all;

I dreamt of victory.

I dreamt all was forgot;

I dreamt I knew it all.

I dreamt my life away;

I dreamt my dreams were true.

I dreamt I met life’s end;

I dreamt it just began.

I dreamt that I was lost;

I dreamt of being found.

David B. Gosselin is a poet, translator, writer, and researcher based in Montreal. He is the founder of The Chained Muse and hosts Escaping the Brave New World.