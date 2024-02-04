Esalen, MK Ultra Self-help and How the West Learned to Repattern Its "Self"
Interview
How did Western society go from a notion that every individual has a sacred spiritual self made in the unique image of God to an unbridled worship of “Self”? In this TNT interview with host Matthew Ehret, we explore how the West “accidently” MK-Ultra-ed itself. We open with a little history of California’s Esalen Institute, which was inspired by Aldous …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Age of Muses to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.