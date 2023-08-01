Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Aug 1, 2023

I have been addressing this very topic within my networks these past few weeks; which I have not engaged in for many years. Imagi viva Dei and the 15th Century Council of Florence give birth to the Renaissance out of a dark age. Thank you for the deeper dive. Where SRI computer modeling falls short is claiming that the methodology at the Council of Florence was the same. . Not at all the case, and I suspect that this false equivalency was used to cover up the true history and significance of Cusa and his associates. Cusa methodology of squaring the circle, which is an excellent pedagogical exercise for not merely belief in a model, but discovering and knowing a set of o universal principles.

