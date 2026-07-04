What were the real lessons of the Woodstock generation? I was joined by poet Daniel Leach, one of the attendees of the original Woodstock festival and a member of the generation whose sound was shaped by the events of 1969. The author of the original narrative verse poem “The Devil at Woodstock” helps us unravel the hope and tragedy of the 1960s generation, shedding a new perspective on what both the hippie conspiracy theorists and official historians usually get wrong.

Join us as we revisit one of the most formative moments of the twentieth-century and its continuing legacy.

Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and poetry. His volumes of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition are “Voices on the Wind” and “Places the Soul Goes.”

Listen to Daniel’s Poem

Read Daniel’s complete poem

Watch the full documentary film

Read more of Daniel’s poetry