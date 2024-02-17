Exiting the Cave is now a weekly show for all Age of Muses subscribers. With a paid subscription subscribers get instance access to all Age of Muses posts, archives, audio, podcasts, along with full access to New Lyre Magazine, our journal of timeless arts and letters.

From where will the philosopher kings arise in 2024 and what roles will they assume in ushering Western civilization out of its current dark age? From the times of Homer and Ionic civilization to Classical Greece, the Golden Renaissance to the Weimar renaissance, poets and philosophers have always been the undisputed keepers of the sacred gardens of the muses, whose flourishing has served as the key source of inspiration for every civilizational rebirth.

In this extensive dialogue, we offer an Age of Muses exclusive in which philosopher, psychiatrist and Confucian scholar Dr. Quan Le and poet David Gosselin journey through the ten gardens of the sacred muses. There, we explore the unique function of the muses in cultivating the creative potentials of mankind, with a particular focus on the role played by the true Aristocrats and Philosopher Kings of any age.

Join us on a musical journey through the ten gardens of the sacred muses.

