What kind of education befits a new generation of true Aristocratic and Philosophical souls? Join Dr. Quan Le and David Gosselin as they revisit Plato's Republic and explore how the timeless forms Beauty, Truth and Goodness may be reawakened and brought forth within our twenty-first century time dimension.
When David called Plato a "true poet," I was reminded of poems attributed to Plato that I have translated. These epitaphs and other epigrams have been ascribed to Plato ...
Mariner, do not ask whose tomb this may be,
But go with good fortune: I wish you a kinder sea.
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
The Australian poet Felicity Plunkett used my translation in her poetry collection "A Kinder Sea” and took her title from the translation. She graciously credited me in the book. Sydney Review of Books mentioned my Plato “Kinder Sea” translation in considerable detail. Devan Wardrop-Saxton has done a musical interpretation of my translation.
This poet was pleasing to foreigners
and even more delightful to his countrymen:
Pindar, beloved of the melodious Muses.
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
Some say the Muses are nine.
Foolish critics, count again!
Sappho of Lesbos makes ten.
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
Even as you once shone, the Star of Morning, above our heads,
even so you now shine, the Star of Evening, among the dead.
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
Why do you gaze up at the stars?
Oh, my Star, that I were Heaven,
to gaze at you with many eyes!
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
Every heart sings an incomplete song,
until another heart sings along.
Those who would love long to join in the chorus.
At a lover’s touch, everyone becomes a poet.
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
The Apple
ascribed to Plato
loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
Here’s an apple; if you’re able to love me,
catch it and chuck me your cherry in exchange.
But if you hesitate, as I hope you won’t,
take the apple, examine it carefully,
and consider how briefly its beauty will last.
I’m the Apple your eager lover sent.
Accept me soon, before our youth is spent.
—attributed to Plato and Philodemos, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
We who left behind the Aegean’s bellowings
Now sleep peacefully here on the mid-plains of Ecbatan:
Farewell, dear Athens, nigh to Euboea,
Farewell, dear sea!
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
We left the thunderous Aegean
to sleep peacefully here on the plains of Ecbatan.
Farewell, renowned Eretria, our homeland!
Farewell, Athens, Euboea's neighbor!
Farewell, dear Sea!
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
We who navigated the Aegean’s thunderous storm-surge
now sleep peacefully here on the mid-plains of Ecbatan:
Farewell, renowned Eretria, our homeland!
Farewell, Athens, nigh to Euboea!
Farewell, dear Sea!
—Michael R. Burch, after Plato
When I taught Greek prose I tiptoed along the edge of heresy. The texts we read were Xenophon 's On The Equestrian Art and his On The Education of Cyrus, both of which seem to bridge the gorge between theoria and praxis. As a good counterbalance to Plato we read Plutarch's Life of Dion.
Early in adulthood I learned to admire the ethical/Confucian moral tensions in The Water Margin. An episode I discussed with some of my students in Greek and Comparative Religion classes was the episode of the prophetic tablets forged by the Taoist priest, a good example of resolution of moral conflict. Perhaps some moderns might view it as an example of teleological suspension of the ethical.
The treatise on horsemanship is fascinating for its stress on praxis through the exercise of moral practises such as patience and prudence as foundations of sound judgment.
I guess that's enough before I stray too far from your chosen topic.