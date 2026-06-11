What started with some legitimate skepticism about a supposedly gifted autistic savant turned into a strange story involving Cambridge scientists, Epstein funding and Transhumanist magic tricks in the “backrooms” of modern education.

Plato’s allegory of the cave famously describes a world where credulous cave dwellers believe the shadows they observe on a cave wall are reality, despite the fact that the shadows are orchestrated by unseen shadow casters. But what if there wasn’t only one cave, but in fact many different caves?

Mathew Crawford joins us as we navigate through the many entrances and exits of our modern brave new world cave system, formally known as “education.”

Join us as we venture behind the curtain.

Mathew Crawford won numerous national math championships as a student before attending Washington University in St. Louis on a Compton Fellowship where he studied mathematics and worked on the Human Genome Project at the Institute for Biomedical Computing.

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