What happens to those creatives who manage to make it out of the Cave? Is it worth it and what challenges await them along the way, or on the other side? What power or responsibility might such individuals have?

From the deeper meaning behind many of Hollywood’s most popular productions to the secret inspirations of some of the most beloved shadow-casters in the West, we take a survey of the many “Backrooms” of Western predictive programming.

Join us as we exit the cave and blast off into hyperspace with Matthew Ehret.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review and Director of The Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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Hollywood, Predictive Programming and You: Are We Living in a Science Fiction Movie? David Gosselin · March 25, 2025 It’s one of life’s great ironies that fiction often comes closer to truth than anything else. The latest wire, headline, or speech notwithstanding, the greatest stories handed down to us over generations endure in ways that the typical Hollywood blockbuster or major news headlines rarely can. These stories do so because they capture something immutable and timeless about the nature of man, transcending both the time and space we inhabit. And yet, they are perennial reminders of the revelations awaiting within us daily. Read full story

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