Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ioana-Noemy Toma's avatar
Ioana-Noemy Toma
2d

Happy Peacic 3SFM (Sonter Solstice, Sur.Humanism, Fathers and Music) Day! Support the correction of the UDHR(AD)! Positive Inequality, positive Racism, Science as the unique and unifying Religion. Trust imperial = royal, unique Darwin.ism! We have the Evolution Theory as Supreme Law of Siterra/Earth, to guide us all, peacicly and differentiaticly, speciaticly. The Violet Star will be the rational logo of Global Medicine. Opt4kindevo!*

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Gosselin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture