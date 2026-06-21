Exiting the Cave with Matthew Ehret
Into the Backrooms of Predictive Programming
What happens to those creatives who manage to make it out of the Cave? Is it worth it and what challenges await them along the way, or on the other side? What power or responsibility might such individuals have?
From the deeper meaning behind many of Hollywood’s most popular productions to the secret inspirations of some of the most beloved shadow-casters in the West, we take a survey of the many “Backrooms” of Western predictive programming.
Join us as we exit the cave and blast off into hyperspace with Matthew Ehret.
Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review and Director of The Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
Happy Peacic 3SFM (Sonter Solstice, Sur.Humanism, Fathers and Music) Day! Support the correction of the UDHR(AD)! Positive Inequality, positive Racism, Science as the unique and unifying Religion. Trust imperial = royal, unique Darwin.ism! We have the Evolution Theory as Supreme Law of Siterra/Earth, to guide us all, peacicly and differentiaticly, speciaticly. The Violet Star will be the rational logo of Global Medicine. Opt4kindevo!*