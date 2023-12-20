Fingers of light peel away the hiddenness of badge-wearing sadists and Apache helicopter war crimes.

Fingers of light peel away the lies of the dust-faced gargoyles on screens in dark rooms.

Fingers of light peel away the dead writings of dead men from healthy brains made of living flesh.

Fingers of light peel away the gray film of knowing which masks the beauty of seeing everything for the first time.

Fingers of light peel away the wallpaper of verbiage overlaying life as it actually is.

They emanate from the heart of a turtle in the center of your forehead that is older than the stars, and I rock you gently in my willow tree arms as they peel away the darkness.

Heed well the words from my crooked beak, you skyfaced marvel:

The outcome of this adventure is engulfed in mystery.

The world in which it transpires is swimming in mystery.

The eyes with which you behold it are made entirely of mystery.

The awareness in which you examine it is the origin of all mystery.

We cannot know what the fingers will turn up next.

Anything can happen here.

Anything.

Let your eyes remain as wide

as befits this wild ride.

Caitlin Johnstone is an independent journalist based in Melbourne, Australia. Her website is here and you can follow her on Twitter @caitoz. Her collection of poems is entitled Poems for Rebels.