But, in a beautiful life, as in a painting by Titian, all of those cutting border lines have vanished, and yet the whole form issues forth the more true, vital, and harmonious. —On Grace and Dignity, Schiller

Is the chaos and tragedy of our current times the result of man not having access to enough information or knowledge? Is it due to something innate in each of us? What if what’s lacking isn’t any objective or rational solution but the subjective inner freedom and volition that allows man to resolve paradoxes through beauty?

This is the ultimate goal and purpose of genuine classical aesthetic education.

Cynthia Chung and Uwe Alschner join us to discuss the true meaning and purpose of aesthetic education, as uniquely elaborated by the German classical poet Friedrich Schiller. How does man’s conception of beauty affect his actions on and off the political stage? How do civilization’s highest moral principles materialize through culture? And how do we break the binds of feeling and duty, Reason and Necessity, without devolving into barbarism or savagery?

We explore these questions and many more.

