Fireside Chat: Overcoming Dark Age Thinking
Golden Age Thinking vs Dark Age Thinking
In this latest fireside chat, we’re joined by Elijah Perseus Blumov and Mathew Buckley Smith to discuss the pattern of golden ages across history. We explore the potential and requirements for a new golden age of art and culture, and compare the many parallels between ancient times and our present age.
From the misconceptions about previous Golden Ages to the true purpose and scope of great art in all ages, join us in challenging today’s dark age thinking.