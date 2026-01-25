Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
2d

Me, I may have felt that some of them would never disappear. I started bowling in grammar school and got quickly attached to the sport. As an adult I did well in amateur bowling tournaments, won some money and got my name engraved on a few trophies. Those days are certainly gone, and won't be returning. I miss that you could smoke anywhere then. Odd about the Limburger, it was a weapon my father used against my mother, who, like yours, couldn't abide its odor. She'd return the favor in due course by cooking up a batch of sauerkraut, the smell of which he hated as much as she hated the cheese's. My own olfactory sense is more like hers than like his in regard to those 2 smells. My father never went bowling, he liked hunting and fishing and skeet and trap shooting and golf. Golf I could enjoy, but the rest could be flushed as far as I was concerned--"down in a whirl with yesterday's spinach." Time never stands still, just keeps moving you down the disassembly line. I like your poem's relaxed, informal style, complete with a touch of syntactical sophistication in the last line-set. Thx for sharing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Gosselin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture