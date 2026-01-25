Friday Nights at the Bowling Alley
By Chris Wood
In the days of cigarette vending machines
and pinball arcades, I spent many Friday nights
with Dad and his Shriner friends –
By day, and even some nights, my dad worked on furnaces,
but once a week, he took off his work boots,
slipped into a pair of bowling shoes
and let loose to have a few beers,
eat Limburger (which my mother would not
allow in the house), and bowl strikes down the alley.
I acted as server and go-fer, earning quarters
and candy bars, by pulling packs of cigarettes
from vending, getting drinks from the bar,
and keeping score of every strike and spare.
I miss those pre-teen years when the air smelled of smoke
and Old Spice, when pins crashed like thunder, and laughter
spilled down every lane. When his bowling buddy
pulled quarters from the back of my ear,
I in awe of these men I thought would live forever.
Chris Wood explores the intersections of memory, history, and identity through a lens rooted in faith, language, and place. Her poems have appeared in American First Magazine, Salvation South, Monterey Poetry Review, and numerous anthologies including Women Speak (2025). Learn more at Chriswoodwriter.com
Me, I may have felt that some of them would never disappear. I started bowling in grammar school and got quickly attached to the sport. As an adult I did well in amateur bowling tournaments, won some money and got my name engraved on a few trophies. Those days are certainly gone, and won't be returning. I miss that you could smoke anywhere then. Odd about the Limburger, it was a weapon my father used against my mother, who, like yours, couldn't abide its odor. She'd return the favor in due course by cooking up a batch of sauerkraut, the smell of which he hated as much as she hated the cheese's. My own olfactory sense is more like hers than like his in regard to those 2 smells. My father never went bowling, he liked hunting and fishing and skeet and trap shooting and golf. Golf I could enjoy, but the rest could be flushed as far as I was concerned--"down in a whirl with yesterday's spinach." Time never stands still, just keeps moving you down the disassembly line. I like your poem's relaxed, informal style, complete with a touch of syntactical sophistication in the last line-set. Thx for sharing.