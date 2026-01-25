In the days of cigarette vending machines

and pinball arcades, I spent many Friday nights

with Dad and his Shriner friends –

By day, and even some nights, my dad worked on furnaces,

but once a week, he took off his work boots,

slipped into a pair of bowling shoes

and let loose to have a few beers,

eat Limburger (which my mother would not

allow in the house), and bowl strikes down the alley.

I acted as server and go-fer, earning quarters

and candy bars, by pulling packs of cigarettes

from vending, getting drinks from the bar,

and keeping score of every strike and spare.

I miss those pre-teen years when the air smelled of smoke

and Old Spice, when pins crashed like thunder, and laughter

spilled down every lane. When his bowling buddy

pulled quarters from the back of my ear,

I in awe of these men I thought would live forever.

Chris Wood explores the intersections of memory, history, and identity through a lens rooted in faith, language, and place. Her poems have appeared in American First Magazine, Salvation South, Monterey Poetry Review, and numerous anthologies including Women Speak (2025). Learn more at Chriswoodwriter.com

