Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to mankind. But what of that fire today?

What are the opposing images and traditions of the Prometheus myth, from Hesiod to Aeschylus and Julian Huxley to Reza Jorjani? What does our understanding of the Promethean myth say about our own epistemological development? Finally, how might the Prometheus story reflect a higher reality, the kind acted on by the likes of a Benjamin Franklin, a Beethoven and an Aeschylus during some of the most pivotal moments in the history?

Join us as we survey the role of Prometheus across the ages and his relevance today.

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