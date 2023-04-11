From Ancient Greece and the Silver Screen to Our Modern Clockwork Orange
In this interview on Jerm Warfare, we discuss the nature of our modern age of trance warfare and the long journey to the other side.
From the poets of Ancient Greece to the Silver Screen and a modern Clockwork Orange, we discuss the nature of today’ trance warfare and how to break the spell of the today’s shamans and magicians.
Join us on a journey to the other side.
Age of Muses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.