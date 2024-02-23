From Cybernetics to "Self"-help: Ending the West's Luciferian Love Affair?
Interview
In this latest TNT interview (starts at 18min00) with Hrvoje Morić, we continue exploring the history of Western civilization’s paradigm shift from the notion of a healthy self made in the unique image of God to the radical worship of Self.
After being asked to comment on current events, including the case of Julian Assange, we explore the various techniques and ideas that have been co-opted in the creation of artificial “self-help” movements. From Dianetics and Scientology in Hollywood to Psycho-Cybernetics, Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) and the adaptation of Eastern mysticism in the creation of new “self-help” cults, we explore the many varieties of self manipulation and self MK-Ultra spawned in today’s Luciferian underground. Finally, we hint at some solutions and the next instalments.
