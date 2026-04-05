In this Rising Tide Foundation exclusive, we preview our new film Mystery Babylon and have an extended discussion on the nature of the sacred and the pursuit of Truth across the ages.

How are the deepest mysteries and most sacred knowledge of civilizations preserved? How are such things corrupted? And why do so many people get lost on the journey towards Truth?

From the dangers of skipping steps to the foundations of the modern world, join us for a strategic discussion on the Mysteries of Western civilization.

Watch the full film