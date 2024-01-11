Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
Jan 11, 2024Edited

Jung observed that the confessor was an archetype of the psychoanalyst. Freud, before him, in a lectute on The Psychology of Errors, approaches the archetype with a tad more dynamism. He tells of meeting a young woman friend on the street. As they talked, they spied a gentleman coming down the street. As Freud tells it, the young woman failed to recognize the approaching pedestrian as her fiance, from which Freud deduced that the relationship was doomed.

During the 50s, in the golden age of psychosurgery, lobotomies and amygdalectomies blossomed in a capitalist analogue to Mao's Thousand Flowers. In conjunction with the "therapies" of the Lynchburg Project and other misbegotten offspring of Holmes, Darrow and the other progressives of Eugenics fame, prophets of misbegotten technochratic rituals, found in woman suitable models of inequality worthy enough to be lambs on the Altar of Science.

During the renaissance, if we are to trust such records as the Monita Secreta, confessors were trained in the spiritual and emotional manipulation of wealthy widows to the financial benefit of religious institutions ad maiorem dei gloriam.

In ancient times we find a rogue philosopher like Diogenes of Sinope recognizing the manipulative powers of orthodoxy and addressing these by behavioral parody, deliberate coarseness, and rejection of the unauthentic. Plato called him "Socrates gone mad."

As I look at right and wrong among the Greeks I see a distrust and ambivalence toward the notions of ethical absolutism and codifications. Though later than the Greeks, we see much of this ambiguity in Ovid's mythography, in which the "heroes" often enough are victims of a Divine randomness. When the true villains or victims of myth transgress, it seems often enough to be the overstepping of a boundary rather than the violation of a precept. Perhaps it is this ambiguity which lies at the heart of a recurring Christian hesitancy regarding pagan notions of morality, notions which leave paganism open to a syncretism which seems foreign to the commandment structure of Christianity and the logical edifice built on it. Pico della Mirandola was a great humanist, but his syncretism did not endear him to the Church, and as a result, brought condemnation and rejection to the foundational propositions set forth in his Oration on The Dignity of Man.

To return to our time, we may be witnessing Pope Francis's Lizzie Borden moment with respect to philosophia perennis: an attempt to embrace a muddle of contradictions which are descending into a confusion which, in the 19th century might have fallen under modernism and provoked a further syllabus of errors.

But I think we are cruising into the territory of the paradigms you specified in the article: a no mans land that is not comfortable with the ancient notion of limits, the modern parameters of expedience, or the veneer of certitude wrongly applied to seemingly unresolvable uncertainties of conscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture