Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
6h

Monroe K. Spears wrote a book called, Dionysus and the City, about Modernist poetry which is kind of tangent to your very good essay. He talks a lot about the imagery used, starting with Eliot or maybe Rimbaud or even Baudelaire, I can't remember.

I think pop music went Dionysian with the Beatles when young women first began acting like hyterical Maenads. Supposedly a reaction to the uptight 50s and the Organization Man. Certainly feminism plays a role as Dionysus was considered the woman's god. He was also associated with bees, and indestructible life, according to Karl Kerényi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture