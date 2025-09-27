From Tragedy to Comedy: Trance-forming Our Lives Through Art

I returned to William Ramsey Investigates to discuss the latest documentary, “The Devil at Woodstock,” and my related book, A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Trance Formation of the West.

William Ramsey has done a lot of research and conducted countless interviews with historians and researchers on the role of occultism on our modern culture, especially in regards to the 1960s paradigm shift.

Topics discussed in our interview include:

The essential role of classical theatre and drama in cultivating a sovereign people

Tragedy and Comedy as mirror images

The differences between popular culture and classical culture

The dark side of modern music

The real artists behind a lot of the most beloved pop culture

The essential role of a Fine Arts renaissance today

Our next film, a true crime thriller on the life of Edgar Allan Poe and the case of his mysterious murder, is coming out this October—right on time for the Halloween season. In the meantime, if you’ve enjoyed our latest documentary and know people who might enjoy it, please share it with them!

New Book: The Trance Formation of the West — A Renaissance or New Middle Ages? Individuals, groups, and entire civilizations are shaped by myriad unseen forces. At the heart of this vast matrix of invisible forces is the image of man. From ancient civilizations and archaic societies to the Renaissance and the modern Western world, this "self-image" has undergone many fundamental transformations—most of them understood by only a small minority of individuals. What unfolds across this book is a story, which perhaps more than any other in history, holds the key to unlocking a new Renaissance or unleashing a new Middle Ages.

