From Tragedy to Comedy: Trance-forming Our Lives Through Art

I returned to William Ramsey Investigates to discuss the latest documentary, “The Devil at Woodstock,” and my related book, A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery and the Trance Formation of the West.
William Ramsey has done a lot of research and conducted countless interviews with historians and researchers on the role of occultism on our modern culture, especially in regards to the 1960s paradigm shift.
Topics discussed in our interview include:
The essential role of classical theatre and drama in cultivating a sovereign people
Tragedy and Comedy as mirror images
The differences between popular culture and classical culture
The dark side of modern music
The real artists behind a lot of the most beloved pop culture
The essential role of a Fine Arts renaissance today
Our next film, a true crime thriller on the life of Edgar Allan Poe and the case of his mysterious murder, is coming out this October—right on time for the Halloween season. In the meantime, if you’ve enjoyed our latest documentary and know people who might enjoy it, please share it with them!