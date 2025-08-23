We are proud to announce the full public release of “The Devil at Woodstock.” We explore the question of culture as both a tool and a weapon using a series of case studies, including the uncensored history of the 1960s counter-culture and its synthetic creation.

How many of us can really distinguish between today’s real and synthetic culture? Wherein lies the difference? More importantly, what must be done to rediscover and restore an authentic, living culture committed to Beauty, the Sublime and the universal progress of man?

This film is dedicated to laying out some of the principles necessary to begin answering these questions in a meaningful manner. This is the first in a series of films exploring these crucial topics.

From Huxley’s Island and the musical group The Doors to Plato’s cave and the ancient magic of poetry, we venture deep into the heart of the modern image-making machine that has been shaping Western culture behind the scenes for far too long time.

Join us in lifting the veil.

