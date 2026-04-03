Photo by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin on Wikimedia Commons

I.

He who visited hell, his country’s foundation,

Was well-versed in mysteries’ unseemly dark places.

He deeply explored many underworld realms

Where he learned of the Deluge and why Death erases.

II.

He built the great ramparts of Uruk-the-Sheepfold

And of holy Eanna. Then weary, alone,

He recorded his thoughts in frail scratchings called “words”:

Frail words made immortal, once chiseled in stone.

III.

These walls he erected are ever-enduring:

Vast walls where the widows of dead warriors weep.

Stand by them. O, feel their immovable presence!

For no other walls are as strong as this keep’s.

IV.

Come, climb Uruk’s tower on a starless night—

Ascend its steep stairway to escape modern error.

Cross its ancient threshold. You are close to Ishtar,

the Goddess of Ecstasy and of Terror!

V.

Find the cedar box with its hinges of bronze;

Lift the lid of its secrets; remove its dark slate;

Read of the travails of our friend Gilgamesh—

Of his descent into hell and man’s terrible fate!

VI.

Surpassing all kings, heroic in stature,

Wild Bull of the mountains, the Goddess his Dam

—Bedding no other man; he was her sole rapture—

Who else can claim fame, as he thundered, “I AM!”

Translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Enkidu Enters the House of Dust

an original poem by Michael R. Burch

I entered the house of dust and grief.

Where the pale dead weep there is no relief,

for there night descends like a final leaf

to shiver forever, unstirred.

There is no hope left when the tree’s stripped bare,

for the leaf lies forever dormant there

and each man cloaks himself in strange darkness, where

all company’s unheard.

No light’s ever pierced that oppressive night

so men close their eyes on their neighbors’ plight

or stare into darkness, lacking sight ...

each a crippled, blind bat-bird.

Were these not eagles, once, gallant men?

Who sits here—pale, wretched and cowering—then?

O, surely they shall, they must rise again,

gaining new wings? “Absurd!

For this is the house of Dust and Grief

where men made of clay, eat clay. Relief

to them’s to become a mere windless leaf,

lying forever unstirred.”

“Anu and Enlil, hear my plea!

Ereshkigal, they all must go free!

Beletseri, dread scribe of this Hell, hear me!”

But all my shrill cries, obscured

by vast eons of dust, at last fell mute

as I took my place in the ash and soot.

Michael R. Burch is the editor of The HyperTexts, on-line at www.thehypertexts.com, where he has published hundreds of poets over the past three decades. Burch is one of the world’s most-published poets, with over 12,000 publications including poems that have gone viral but not self-published poems. His poetry has been published by hundreds of literary journals, taught in high schools and colleges, translated into 23 languages, incorporated into three plays and four operas, and set to music, from swamp blues to classical, 86 times by composers.

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