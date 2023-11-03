Age of Muses

Joe
Nov 3, 2023

As someone that got very proficient at "tuning out " with drugs of all sorts and alcohol, for many decades, I find I am far more "tuned In" being clean and sober going on 6 years now. I certainly would not have been expanding my consciousness in reading/listening to people like you and your wife, and the likes of Walter & Lao Russell, Manley P. Hall, Rudolf Steiner etc.. if I was still in the delusion of mind altering substances .

I have not read any Terrance McKenna other than that what you led in this article with, I will find more and check him out, but if it is in promotion of the use of mind altering chemicals; in my opinion he is trying to take his readers into a dark Illusion.

Moe Strausberg
Nov 3, 2023

I am 75 wide spectrum autistically disordered and remember reading Terence McKenna. I look forward to tomorrow and listening to the show but right now I am too stoned and going to bed. I promised my wife I would join her three hours ago and was having too much fun writing. It took me fifty years to start learning how to write.

