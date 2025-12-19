In Eve’s Footsteps

Parting is all we know of heaven

and all we need of hell

—Emily Dickinson

I must have been like Eve when cast away

to wander, scorned on soil I’d never known

I had nothing to take; my heart of clay

still bore the weight of sin, not mine alone.

I settled where the loudest tulips grew

with you, the man who sparked my soul alight

and drew you close, as if I somehow knew

our lucent love would last beyond the night.

But then one day you would not speak my name

your silence swelled – a shadow filled your place

I reached for you, but you recoiled in blame

your longing lost to someone else’s face.

I watched you lock your love behind a wall

and named you Adam, knowing we would fall.

© 2025 Angela Segredaki

Read by Angela Segredaki

Angela Segredaki is a Greek poet who lives in the Netherlands. She has been writing poetry since she was 12. She firmly believes that poetry has the power to unite people worldwide. She has an undergraduate degree in Creative Writing from Oxford University. In 2022, she won first prize in the 100 years Maria Callas competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Instagram: @angelasegredaki

