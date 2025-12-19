Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Dal Monte's avatar
Daniel Dal Monte
9h

This is a devasting poem. It shows a human heart closing to love. It is something we likely all have experienced. An assymetry in a relationship, in which we reach out in love but the other person turns away coldly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
8h

The reading attribution at the poem's end is a welcome addition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Gosselin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture