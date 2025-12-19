In Eve's Footsteps
By Angela Segredaki
Parting is all we know of heaven
and all we need of hell
—Emily Dickinson
I must have been like Eve when cast away
to wander, scorned on soil I’d never known
I had nothing to take; my heart of clay
still bore the weight of sin, not mine alone.
I settled where the loudest tulips grew
with you, the man who sparked my soul alight
and drew you close, as if I somehow knew
our lucent love would last beyond the night.
But then one day you would not speak my name
your silence swelled – a shadow filled your place
I reached for you, but you recoiled in blame
your longing lost to someone else’s face.
I watched you lock your love behind a wall
and named you Adam, knowing we would fall.
© 2025 Angela Segredaki
Read by Angela Segredaki
Angela Segredaki is a Greek poet who lives in the Netherlands. She has been writing poetry since she was 12. She firmly believes that poetry has the power to unite people worldwide. She has an undergraduate degree in Creative Writing from Oxford University. In 2022, she won first prize in the 100 years Maria Callas competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Instagram: @angelasegredaki
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2025/2026
This is a devasting poem. It shows a human heart closing to love. It is something we likely all have experienced. An assymetry in a relationship, in which we reach out in love but the other person turns away coldly.
The reading attribution at the poem's end is a welcome addition.