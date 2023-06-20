Age of Muses

Age of Muses

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Jun 24, 2023

We do need a serious change in direction, but unfortunately the masses have been moved further down the ladder of Maslow's Hierarchy, they are struggling more just to get by. This is no accident.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture