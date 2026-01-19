Israfel
An original recording in memory of Edgar Allan Poe (January 19th, 1809 - Oct, 7th 1849)
And the angel Israfel, whose heart-strings are a lute, and who has the sweetest voice of all God’s creatures. —KORAN
In Heaven a spirit doth dwell
“Whose heart-strings are a lute”;
None sing so wildly well
As the angel Israfel,
And the giddy stars (so legends tell),
Ceasing their hymns, attend the spell
Of his voice, all mute.
Tottering above
In her highest noon,
The enamoured moon
Blushes with love,
While, to listen, the red levin
(With the rapid Pleiads, even,
Which were seven,)
Pauses in Heaven.
And they say (the starry choir
And the other listening things)
That Israfeli’s fire
Is owing to that lyre
By which he sits and sings—
The trembling living wire
Of those unusual strings.
But the skies that angel trod,
Where deep thoughts are a duty,
Where Love’s a grown-up God,
Where the Houri glances are
Imbued with all the beauty
Which we worship in a star.
Therefore, thou art not wrong,
Israfeli, who despisest
An unimpassioned song;
To thee the laurels belong,
Best bard, because the wisest!
Merrily live, and long!
The ecstasies above
With thy burning measures suit—
Thy grief, thy joy, thy hate, thy love,
With the fervour of thy lute—
Well may the stars be mute!
Yes, Heaven is thine; but this
Is a world of sweets and sours;
Our flowers are merely—flowers,
And the shadow of thy perfect bliss
Is the sunshine of ours.
If I could dwell
Where Israfel
Hath dwelt, and he where I,
He might not sing so wildly well
A mortal melody,
While a bolder note than this might swell
From my lyre within the sky.
If you’d like to support us and see more trance-formative content, please take out a premium subscription or become a patron.
Publicly Available!
Watch and share our new full-length film which tells the true story of Edgar Allan Poe’s purloined life
Our new film takes a fresh look at Edgar Allan Poe's literary legacy, and challenges the century-long Poe mythology, the disneyfied "master of the macabre" caricature most people have come to associate him with. Fun fact: Poe's great grandfather was David Poe, a high-ranking officer and quartermaster general in General Washington's army. Poe may very well have been involved in counter-intelligence in the USA, which may explain his suspicious death. The "official story" suggests he was simply a drunken, tortured soul, mysteriously found incoherent, wearing someone else's clothing, and then died a few days later. New evidence and research in our film suggests there's a lot more to the story, with much of the evidence having been hidden in plain sight...