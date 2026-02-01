As soft as snowdrops snowflakes settle;

more soft than petals, gently fall…

Less shy than snowdrops snow drops all

its inhibitions… Cold as metal

not to the touch alone, but sight

as well, and every other sense

but one: that sense of wonder, flight

can wake in some, made more intense

by stars that turn to flowers, then, gently,

dissemble all that circles round

less tremblingly, till, indistinctly,

another Eden touches down.

John H.B. Martin is a poet who lives in London, England. He is a graduate of London University and Australia National University and has been writing for many decades. He has written four novels and is working on a fifth. His magnum opus is a six-volume epic poem. Most of his work is yet to be published.

Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2024

