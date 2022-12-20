The better soul enters the world
With faith placed in the Good within,
He yearns to see the same unfurled
Without, and vanquish every sin.
So will he ever strive and yearn
To stand by Truth at every turn.
Alas, the littleness that is the world!
How narrow are its winding ways.
He strives among its wayward spheres
To penetrate the worldly haze.
But, coldly searching for reprieve,
Love fades into the distance, to grieve.
Although the Truth burns ever bright,
Its flames sometimes shed less than warmth.
Wise is the one who seeks its light
Without having to lose his heart.
So wed, for sacred happiness,
Your dreamer’s zeal with worldliness.
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Original
Der bess′re Mensch tritt in die Welt
Mit fröhlichem Vertrauen,
Er glaubt, was ihm die Seele schwellt,
Auch außer sich zu schauen,
Und weiht, von edlem Eifer warm,
Der Wahrheit seinen treuen Arm.
Doch alles ist so klein, so eng,
Hat er es erst erfahren;
Da sucht er in dem Weltgedräng
Sich selbst nur zu bewahren;
Das Herz, in kalter, stolzer Ruh,
Schließt endlich sich der Liebe zu.
Sie geben, ach! Nicht immer Glut,
Der Wahrheit helle Strahlen.
Wohl denen, die des Wissens Gut
Nicht mit dem Herzen zahlen.
Drum paart zu eurem schönsten Glück
Mit Schwärmers Ernst des Weltmanns Blick!
Words to live by.
As always , David beautiful and thought provoking.