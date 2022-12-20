The better soul enters the world

With faith placed in the Good within,

He yearns to see the same unfurled

Without, and vanquish every sin.

So will he ever strive and yearn

To stand by Truth at every turn.

Alas, the littleness that is the world!

How narrow are its winding ways.

He strives among its wayward spheres

To penetrate the worldly haze.

But, coldly searching for reprieve,

Love fades into the distance, to grieve.

Although the Truth burns ever bright,

Its flames sometimes shed less than warmth.

Wise is the one who seeks its light

Without having to lose his heart.

So wed, for sacred happiness,

Your dreamer’s zeal with worldliness.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Original

Der bess′re Mensch tritt in die Welt

Mit fröhlichem Vertrauen,

Er glaubt, was ihm die Seele schwellt,

Auch außer sich zu schauen,

Und weiht, von edlem Eifer warm,

Der Wahrheit seinen treuen Arm.

Doch alles ist so klein, so eng,

Hat er es erst erfahren;

Da sucht er in dem Weltgedräng

Sich selbst nur zu bewahren;

Das Herz, in kalter, stolzer Ruh,

Schließt endlich sich der Liebe zu.

Sie geben, ach! Nicht immer Glut,

Der Wahrheit helle Strahlen.

Wohl denen, die des Wissens Gut

Nicht mit dem Herzen zahlen.

Drum paart zu eurem schönsten Glück

Mit Schwärmers Ernst des Weltmanns Blick!