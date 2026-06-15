Age of Muses

Age of Muses

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Julian's avatar
Julian
1d

Absolutely beautiful poem. Thank you.

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Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
1d

Supremely refreshing. True poetry kisses the soul and gently whispers “awaken”

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